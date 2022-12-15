Oakville School District closed following possible threat

The Oakville School district has been temporarily closed while the sheriff’s office investigates a possible threat received by email.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, it appears likely that the threat received was not intended for the Oakville School District, but out of an abundance of caution the school is closing while the sheriff’s office fully investigates the possible threat.

Residents are asked to please stay away from the Oakville School District until law enforcement advises it is safe to return.

More updates will be made as they become available.