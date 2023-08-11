Oakley Carlson investigation continues; searches done recently; no sign of missing girl

Despite no sign of missing 6-year-old Oakley Carlson, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is still working the case.

In an update on the investigation by Chief of Special Services Paul Logan, he says that over the past six weeks, Sheriff’s Deputies have conducted searches at multiple locations in reference to the case, with assistance from Grays Harbor County Emergency Management and search and rescue resources.

According to Logan, he said that the locations searched were identified as part of the ongoing investigation into the missing Oakville girl.

Searches had previously been conducted at the family home and surrounding property for signs of Oakley, as well as additional areas in the region following tips.

At the time of her disappearance, Oakley lived with her parents, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers, and other siblings, but her disappearance was reported by someone outside the home.

Her parents have been uncooperative in the investigation, according to officials.

The Sheriff’s Office has said that Oakley was reported missing in December 2021, with addition reports of her being seen alive on February 10th, 2021, and investigators would like to speak with anyone who has seen Oakley since January of 2021.

They would also like to speak with anyone who has had direct contact with her parents during that same time period.

In May of this year, authorities released an age-progressed photo of Oakley as the photo that had been used since the investigation began was from her 3rd birthday, two years prior to her being reported missing.

While that was the most recent photo of Oakley that was able to be obtained at the time, it did not accurately reflect what she may look like now.

Thanks to the assistance of NCMEC, this age progression picture shows Oakley at around 6 years old, as she would appear now.

Logan assured residents that the case is still active and tips continue to be investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office investigation division at [email protected] or 360-964-1729.