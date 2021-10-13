Numerous Halloween events planned in local cities

Local residents will have multiple weekends of downtown trick-or-treating at area businesses, prior to the actual Halloween holiday.
While the Hoquiam Business Association announced that the Haunted Hoquiam event will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 the cities of Aberdeen, Montesano, and Elma will see their events a week later.
The Downtown Aberdeen Association says that their Spooktacular event in Downtown Aberdeen will occur on Saturday, October 30, 2021 between 1-3pm. Area residents are invited to walk the sidewalks in costume and visit downtown businesses to receive treats and other items.
In Montesano, the Montesano Chamber of Commerce announced that they are holding their event on Friday, October 29, 2021 between 2-5pm. That event will feature the downtown core of businesses.
The City of Elma will be holding their Downtown Trick or Treat on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 3-6pm. That event is hosted by the Elma Chamber of Commerce.
Several other events around Grays Harbor have been announced.
Residents are reminded to use extra caution when driving as there will be increased foot traffic during these events.
COVID-19 protocols, including masking when appropriate, are required at all events.
Halloweeen falls on Sunday, October 31, 2021 and local children are expected to be on sidewalks throughout the area.