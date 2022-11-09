November General Election results

-Election results as of 8:20pm on Tuesday, November 8, 2022-

The General Election initial results in Grays Harbor saw the vast majority of incumbents retaining their seats into the new year.

Statewide

In regional races, Senator Patty Murray is leading challenger Tiffany Smiley following the first count of ballots on Tuesday. Murray showed a 62.51% lead as of 8:15pm. Murray has held the office since 1993. Smiley held a slight lead in both Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, who was appointed to the position in November 2021, is leading challenger and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson.

Representative Derek Kilmer leads Elizabeth Kreiselmaier to continue his role representing Congressional District 6.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez holds a lead over Joe Kent to take the Representative seat in the 3rd Congressional District, after both candidates led in the Top Two Primary to eliminate current Representative Jaime Herrera-Beutler from the running. Initial results showed Gluesenkamp Perez with a slight lead. Kent had a resurgence in the Primary, gaining his place on the ballot in the days following the election.

Regional

19th Legislative District

Representative Jim Walsh was leading challenger Kelli Hughes-Ham to retain his seat into a fourth term. Walsh was first elected in the 2016 election.

Representative Joel McEntire looks to continue into a second term after leading Cara Cusack in the Tuesday results.

24th Legislative District

Representative Mike Chapman is leading Sue Forde following early ballot tabulation, and looks to retain his seat into a fourth term.

Representative Steve Tharinger also leads as of Tuesday, with Brian Pruiett trailing.

Grays Harbor

Within county races, Commissioner Vickie Raines is leading challenger Lisa Zaborac in results, Raines has 54.91% to Zaborac and 44.78%.

Darrin Wallace is poised to become the next Grays Harbor County Sheriff with a sizeable lead over Michael Catlett. Wallace brought in 73.41% of the vote.

Dan Lindgren looks to have beaten former Assessor Rick Hole for the second time. Previously, Lindgren lost to Hole in 2010, but won his unchallenged race in 2014 and beat Hole in 2018.

Grays Harbor Coroner Bob Kegel looks to be replaced by George Kelley in the role after voters show a 58.79% lead for Kelley.

Andrea Vingo leads Geoff Arnold to become the new Grays Harbor District Court Judge. Vingo has 54.33% of the local vote to Arnold’s 44.83%.

Measures

A proposal to fund a new Ocean Shores Public Safety Facility is trailing as of Tuesday, with 58.13% voting No.

A McCleary School District M&O Levy is passing narrowly in the multi-county race, showing a 50.76% approval,

The North Beach School District Capital Levy is failing currently, with 55.18% voting against.

A Property Tax Levy for Grays Harbor Fire District #17 in the Humptulips area is passing, with 57.04% of the vote.

Pacific

Both write-in candidates lead in the Pacific County Commissioner and Sheriff races following the first count of ballots.

Mike “Hawk” Runyon is trailing Jerry Doyle to retain his position. As of Tuesday, Doyle holds a 61.02% lead over the current Commissioner.

Sheriff Robin Souvenir is trailing challenger Daniel Garcia as the challenger holds a 54.71% lead over the incumbent.

Both Doyle and Garcia were included in the General Election after running successful write-in campaigns during the Primary.

Michelle Layman leads Pacific County PUD Commissioner Dick Anderon in the race for his seat with a 56.89% majority.

Turnout

Grays Harbor has seen 34.99% of voters turn out prior to the 8pm deadline, with 16,931 votes counted as of Tuesday.

Pacific County saw a higher percentage of voters counted prior to Election Night, with 56.76% turnout and 9,579 total votes tabulated.