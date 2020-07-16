No injuries in fire in Montesano thanks to police officer’s heroics
Montesano, WA – A fire in Montesano claimed a building, but there were no injuries thanks to the police officer that arrived on the scene first.
The Montesano Fire Department posted that on Tuesday night at about 10:45 p.m., they responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of East Pioneer Ave along with Grays Harbor Fire District #2.
They say that firefighters arrived to find a well involved two-story mixed-use occupancy building.
According to Monte Fire, initial reports confirmed that an occupant was still in the building and unable to evacuate.
Lead Patrol Officer Marcus O’Connor with the Montesano Police Department arrived first on scene, entered the burning structure, and assisted the occupant to safety.
Firefighters battled the fire throughout the night and into the next morning.
Monte Fire says the building was a complete loss, however, with Officer O’Connor’s lifesaving heroics no one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters working with the Montesano Public Works Department conducted an extensive overhaul to ensure the fire was extinguished which progressed well into Wednesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.