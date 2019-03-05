Next Washington State Parks free day coming up this month

Washington State Parks is inviting visitors to help celebrate the agency’s 106th birthday on Tuesday, March 19, by enjoying a state park for free that day.

March 19 is the third of 12 State Parks free days in 2019, when visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a park.

State Parks can designate up to 12 free days when the pass is not required to visit state parks.

The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

The remaining 2019 State Parks free days are:

Saturday, April 20 — Springtime free day

Monday, April 22 — Earth Day

Saturday, June 1 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 9 — Free Fishing Day

Sunday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day

Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 29 — Autumn free day

The Discover Pass provides daytime access to parks.

Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations; day access is included in the overnight fee.

For information about Discover Pass, visit www.DiscoverPass.wa.gov.