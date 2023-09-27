New website design for TRL; public input being sought

Timberland Regional Library announced a public preview of its new website and catalog.

This online platform is designed to enhance the library’s digital presence and improve the user experience for patrons of all ages.

The public preview began this week, and it is part of the library’s commitment to providing an accessible and user-friendly online experience to the community.

Key features of the new website include:

Streamlined Navigation: The website’s intuitive navigation makes it easier for visitors to find the information they need, whether it’s about library services, events, or online resources.

Enhanced Catalog: Patrons can easily search and access the library’s extensive collection of books, e-books, audiobooks, and more, from any page, with improved search functionality and user-friendly filters.

Personalized User Accounts: Registered library users will enjoy personalized accounts, allowing them to manage their library accounts, create reading lists, and track their borrowing history.

Up-to-Date Event Listings: Stay informed about the library’s exciting events, programs, and workshops with an updated calendar feature that makes it simple to browse and register for events.

Resource Hub: Access a comprehensive digital library with a wide range of educational and research materials, making learning and information readily available to all.

Mobile Responsiveness: The new website is fully optimized for mobile devices, ensuring a seamless experience for users on smartphones and tablets.

“Our new website reflects our ongoing commitment to adapt and evolve our services to better meet the needs of our community,” says Executive Director, Cheryl Heywood. “We’ve worked diligently to create a digital hub that’s not only user-friendly but also aligns with the modern library experience.”

During the public preview phase, Timberland Regional Library encourages patrons to explore the website and provide feedback.

“Patron input is invaluable in refining the website to ensure that it meets the needs of its diverse community.”

To access the public preview of the new website, simply visit TRL.org and tap on the “Public Preview: New Website & Catalog” banner at the top of the home page.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the site, discover its features, and share their feedback utilizing the “Contact Us” feature at the bottom righthand corner of each page until 10/20/2023.

Timberland Regional Library is excited to invite the community to explore its cutting-edge website during this public preview period. Discover a wealth of resources and services at your fingertips as we strive to make the library experience accessible and engaging for all.