New rules being looked at for Montesano City Forest
Montesano, WA – New rules are being looked at for the Montesano City Forest.
Last night at the Montesano City Council Meeting, a resolution was introduced that would require a permit for motorized vehicle access.
The permit discussed would be for a 14 day period and also comes with regulations on items including target shooting, forest products, berry and mushroom picking, dumping, and others.
The resolution says that “the city recognizes the need to balance the desires of recreationists for Forest use while preventing vandalism and damage that could interrupt the revenue flows of the City’s working forest”.
The council discussed the wording and terms of the permit at their meeting and changes could be made before the resolution is brought back for final passage at their next meeting on October 22nd.
The full proposed resolution that was introduced at the meeting can be found in the link below.
10-8-19 Agenda v3