New GHC Women’s Basketball Coach; Adam Todd-Thomas

Grays Harbor College has a new women’s basketball coach.
Adam Todd-Thomas has been hired to lead the Chokers into the coming basketball season.
GHC states that Coach Todd-Thomas comes to Aberdeen after recently serving as an Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at Southwestern Christian University (NAIA) in Bethany, OK.
Todd-Thomas steps into the role, bringing experience from across the country and internationally to Grays Harbor with previous coaching stops at Florida National University in Miami, Florida, Global Squad Australia 18U and the Bayside Bombers Basketball Association before spending the last 2 seasons at his Alma Mater Southwestern Christian University.
In 2018, Todd-Thomas saw his first collegiate coaching role, working as an Assistant Coach for Women’s Basketball and the Director of Basketball Operations for both the Men’s and the Women’s programs at Florida National University.
In his first year with the program, Todd-Thomas helped the Conquistadors to a 17-13 regular season record.
GHC says that Todd-Thomas has had players who have gone on to play professional basketball in Australia, Germany, Lithuania, Portugal, Mexico, Malta and the NBA G-league.
Todd-Thomas graduated from Southwestern Christian University in 2018 with a degree in Sports Management and again in 2019 from Florida National University with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Marketing.
Coach Todd-Thomas shared, “Firstly, I would like to thank the former athletic director Will Ryder and our new athletic director Tom Sutera along with the hiring committee for giving me this opportunity to be the next head women’s basketball coach at Grays Harbor College. I am very excited to join the Grays Harbor campus community and the surrounding community of Aberdeen. I can promise the loyal fans that the new era of Grays Harbor Women’s basketball will be hard working like our community and an exciting brand of basketball to watch. Getting the opportunity to lead a program that has a history of success and returning it to its previous greatness, while impacting the lives of young people through education and athletics is an absolute blessing. This is an exciting adventure for all of us and I am very grateful for the opportunity.”