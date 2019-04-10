New council member for Montesano

Montesano got a new council member at their meeting to fill the position that was left open by Robert Hatley.

Last night at the Montesano City Council Meeting, Montesano business woman Megan Valentine applied for the vacant seat on the city council.

After Councilwoman Valentine was sworn in, Councilman Dan Wood made a motion to have her sit in the new position on the council immediately.

Councilwoman Valentine was also appointed as a member of the Parks & Recreation Board as well as an alternate for the Finance Committee and the Council of Governments.