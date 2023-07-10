KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

New artwork for South Bend Bears athletics

July 10, 2023 7:39AM PDT
Share
New artwork for South Bend Bears athletics
Image from South Bend Schools

The South Bend Bears have a new look.

Following changes made within the South Bend School District to move away from the Indians mascot due to state law that prohibits the use of Native American imagery within school mascots, the school board had voted to adjust the local mascot to Bears moving forward.

In February, the South Bend School Board of Directors unanimously voted to adopt ‘Bears’ as the new school mascot, and began the process to make the changes throughout the district.

That decision came after months of community engagement and input from students, teachers, and alumni.

As part of the adjustment, the school board has been working with a logo committee and VIP Branding to design a logo package for future Bears merchandise, school branding, and other items.  

Superintendent Jon Tienhaara released a look at a graphic of what the logo work could look like.

Image from South Bend Schools

“I want to thank the committee for their efforts in undertaking this task.  It was not easy coming up with the logos that will now move South Bend forward, but it was work that needed to be done and I am proud of the group’s results.” said Tienhaara.

 

The district has trademarked the new logos, and they will be available to students and residents on merchandise at upcoming events ahead of the fall sports season.

Also On KXRO

1

Washington families receive last round of pandemic-related food benefits in July; if they hadn’t already in June
2

Reminder: Weeks-long closure of a portion of US 101 starting on July 9; 23-mile detour
3

Grays Harbor College honors 16 students graduating with 4.0 GPAs
4

Firework safety highlighted following Ocean Shores fire 
5

Aberdeen graduate awarded Careers in Natural Resources scholarship