National Night Out returns for 2021

After being cancelled in 2020, local National Night Out plans are underway for this year.
The City of Hoquiam and the Hoquiam Police Department announced their plans to participate this year in the community event, the first local city to do so this year.
National Night Out 2021 is set to occur on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, as neighborhoods throughout Hoquiam are being invited to hold local community events for the “National Night Out” against crime.
While pandemic restrictions meant that the 2020 event was not able to occur, residents are encouraged to host parties in their neighborhoods this year.
“Together, we are making communities safer, more caring places to live.”
National Night Out provides an opportunity for our community members to get to know one another and build strong networks of communication about what is happening in the neighborhood.
There is no requirement on how a National Night Out event takes place that night, but the city states that “All you need to do is host a block party, invite your neighbors, and get to know each other better!”
The city does recommend inviting everyone over for a potluck or BBQ, with most block parties being held from 6:00 PM to around 9:00 PM.
Hoquiam public officials, police officers, firefighters and Crime Watch volunteers intend to drop by each block party to visit and talk about important crime prevention and general safety tips.
“The McGruff “take a bite out of crime” dog also visits each of the parties! With so many block parties in Hoquiam, we have to split up into two groups just to make sure we can visit every party during the evening!”
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back!
The Police Department will be providing free party items to each block party host.
To sign up for a block party to obtain more information regarding this event, please contact Tracy Wood at 360-538-3970 or [email protected] or Deputy Chief Joe Strong at the Hoquiam Police Department at 360-532-0892, ext. 103 or [email protected].
The city asks that you indicate when signing up if you will need barricades to shut down your street so we can arrange to have those dropped off.