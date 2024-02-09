N early $3.6 million in housing funds awarded between Quinault and Chehalis Tribal housing authorities

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that they have awarded nearly $20 million to 11 communities through the Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) program.

Within that funding, the Quinault Housing Authority will receive $1,968,241 and the Chehalis Tribal Housing Authority will receive $1,605,356 for a total of $3,573,597 in Washington State.

“This critical funding will help Tribal Nations meet the needs of their communities and build towards their futures,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Our Administration is proud to fulfill its responsibility to our Tribal Nations in ways that respect their sovereignty and allow them to thrive.”

These grant funds may be used for infrastructure, community buildings, housing rehabilitation, land acquisition, economic development, and more to support American Indian and Alaskan Native families on Indian reservations and in other Indian areas.

“I am very pleased to see Washington’s Tribal Nations getting the critical support they need to develop and safeguard their communities,” said HUD Northwest Deputy Regional Administrator Michael Look. “I was honored to spend a day with the Quinault Tribe last May learning about their community and their housing relocation efforts and saw first-hand the valuable work they are doing. Congratulations to both the Chehalis Tribal Housing Authority and the Quinault Housing Authority for your successful applications.”

The Department says that they understand how significant this funding is to Tribal communities, and they add that they see the importance of issuing awards as soon as the reviews are completed to ensure that ICDBG funds reach communities as quickly as possible.

“Seeing firsthand the incredible work Tribes are doing on behalf of their communities is inspiring,” said Richard Monocchio, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. “We continue to meet emerging needs in Indian Country with this funding, and there is no better investment than supporting Tribes to develop innovative solutions for complex challenges.”

In June 2023, HUD made $75 million available to Tribes through the ICDBG program for community development.

More awards will be announced as ICDBG reviews are completed.