Multiple road projects outside Hoquiam to impact traffic

Travelers who use State Route 109 between Hoquiam and Ocean Shores will want to plan for additional travel time. Until further notice, a 25-mph speed limit and one-way alternating traffic is in place approaching Grass Creek Bridge.
During an in-depth inspection of the structure, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspectors found advanced deterioration of timber pilings under the southbound lane of the bridge.
“There’s never a good time to close a lane, especially ahead of the unofficial kickoff of the summer travel season,” said Steve Roark, Olympic region administrator. “However, we need to take quick action after the findings in this bridge inspection.”
Travelers can expect congestion approaching the bridge. WSDOT has reduced the speed limit from 50 and 55 mph to 25 mph approaching the bridge on SR 109 from milepost 6.32 to 6.65. A temporary signal is in place controlling one-way alternating traffic using the northbound lane.
All legal loads are allowed over the bridge, including campers and fifth wheels. Supersize loads over 200,000 pounds are not permitted to use the bridge.
The southbound lane will remain closed around-the-clock as a precaution until repairs are developed and implemented. An update will be provided once a firm timetable is established.
Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and travel center map.
Ocean Beach Road Paving
In addition, another project will bring delays on the Ocean Beach Road.
Grays Harbor County Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka tells KXRO that, weather permitting, Lakeside Industries will be paving portions of the Ocean Beach Rd. (MP 1 to Powell Rd.) starting May 31st thru June 6th.
“Please plan accordingly. The County appreciates your patience with this inconvenience.”