Morning work on SR 8 will create delays on Thursday, April 4

The Washington State Department of Transportation warns that travelers on State Route 8 east of Elma will want to plan extra travel time the morning of Thursday, April 4.

5:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4

Crews will slow down traffic at unscheduled times in both directions of SR 8.

Travelers are encouraged to add 15 minutes of travel time to help prevent delays.

Crews will use two large cranes to lift and place five girders onto the new eastbound bridge over a stream that flows into Wildcat Creek.

The eastbound SR 8 bridge is one of ten structures replacing culverts that block fish habitat under US 12 and SR 8 in Grays Harbor.

“Please do not pass the vehicles or flaggers temporarily slowing traffic. Workers are helping to keep everyone safe during the construction.”

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for information about major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.