More portable restrooms in Aberdeen possible following complaints on public defecation/urination

More portable toilets could be coming to downtown Aberdeen to assist the unhoused population.
At their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Aberdeen City Council will consider adding two additional portable restrooms within downtown to provide restrooms to the public, with a specific focus on those living unhoused within the area.
A report states that the Aberdeen Police Department receives complaints from local businesses and citizens regarding individuals defecating and urinating on the sidewalks, stairways, and entrances to businesses.
Staff have made the recommendation that one portable restroom be placed on the City owned lot next to City Center Drug, and the other placed at Franklin Field.
These portable restrooms would be placed through December 31, 2022 at a cost of $170/month.
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
