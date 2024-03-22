More fish habitat projects will impact travel throughout the Olympic Peninsula

Travelers headed to Washington’s Pacific Ocean beaches or around the Olympic Peninsula will need to add extra travel time in 2024.

Through fall, the Washington State Department of Transportation will have multiple fish habitat, safety, and preservation projects under construction on seven state highways in five counties.

This year, construction and maintenance crews will make improvements to sections of US 101, US 12, and State Routes 8, 19, 20, 104, 108, and 109 in Grays Harbor, Mason, Jefferson, and Clallam counties.

“The number of work zones travelers will encounter this year around the peninsula is higher than previous years,” said Olympic Region Administrator Steve Roark. “People will reach their destinations, but it will be important to plan for extra travel time.”

To help travelers prepare for the construction, WSDOT has an online open house highlighting 10 projects within the counties.

Some projects began in 2023, while others start fresh in 2024.

From McCleary and Elma to Hoquiam, Ocean Shores, and out to Moclips, contractor crews will have multiple work zones set up.

The work zones are located on SR 8, US 12 and SR 109. Travelers can expect reduced speeds, shifted lanes, and some detours.

All of these projects are for fish passage work.

Along US 101 north of Aberdeen all the way to Port Angeles and points beyond, travelers will see similar work zones for bridge replacement and fish barrier removal.

Some of this work will cause minor slowdowns. There are a few projects that will require temporary road closures, detours, or extended wait times.

Olympic Peninsula online open house information

When: March 2024 to January 2025

Where: Engage.wsdot.wa.gov