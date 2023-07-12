Months of investigation lead to drug arrest in Pacific County

An arrest was made this week in Pacific County following a months-long investigation into drug trafficking locally.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shared that on July 10, the Pacific County Drug Task Force made an arrest connected to an investigation into fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine being transported to, and sold in, Pacific County.

Officials say that the investigation has spanned several months.

This week, the Task Force made a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in the investigation on US 101.

When a search warrant was served on the vehicle, Task Force Detectives located multiple plastic bags containing approximately 1,300 pills containing suspected fentanyl, 1 oz of suspected cocaine, 1 oz of suspected fentanyl powder, and 0.5 lbs of suspected methamphetamine.

A digital scale and brass knuckles were also located within the vehicle.

One person was booked into the Pacific County Jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Officials say that this investigation, as well as several previous investigations, was successful in part from information received by the community.

“This was a great team effort by the Pacific County Drug Task Force, the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office, and Deputies from the Corrections and Patrol Divisions.” said the Sheriff’s Office.

The Pacific County Drug Task Force is made up of Law Enforcement Officers from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, and South Bend Police Department.

The Drug Task Force can be contacted at [email protected] and 360-642-9300 ext. 2847 (sources may remain confidential).

This investigation is still ongoing.