Montesano woman falls asleep; drives off roadway

Oct 24, 2019 @ 7:23am

A Montesano woman was sent to the hospital after she fell asleep while driving.

The Washington State Patrol issued an accident report from Wednesday morning involving a 49-year-old Montesano woman.

According to the report, the woman was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Passat on Highway 12 near Porter. When the woman reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, her vehicle left the road and struck a ditch.

The Montesano woman was wearing a seat belt, although was injured and was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center following the accident. 

She was cited for Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.

