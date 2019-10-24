Montesano woman falls asleep; drives off roadway
A Montesano woman was sent to the hospital after she fell asleep while driving.
The Washington State Patrol issued an accident report from Wednesday morning involving a 49-year-old Montesano woman.
According to the report, the woman was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Passat on Highway 12 near Porter. When the woman reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, her vehicle left the road and struck a ditch.
The Montesano woman was wearing a seat belt, although was injured and was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center following the accident.
She was cited for Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.