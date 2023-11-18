Montesano soccer falls in 1A semifinals

Montesano soccer’s quest for a state championship came up one goal short on Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell to Seattle Academy 1-0 in the 1A semifinals at Mount Tahoma High School.

After playing to a 0-0 draw through the first half, the Bulldogs surrendered the only goal of the game in the 54th minute, when a cross onto the back post was redirected past Riley Timmons giving the Cardinals the lead and forcing the Bulldogs to press the attack. It nearly paid off.

In the 67th minute a cross into the penalty box struck the hand of a Cardinal player, setting up a penalty kick and an opportunity for the tying goal. Evergreen League Most Valuable Player Mikayla Stanfield struck the ball solidly, but it was covered up by keeper Ella Bottalico, denying the Dogs their best opportunity.

For the third straight year, Montesano will play for the third-fourth place trophy on Saturday afternoon at 1pm against La Center. The Wildcats fell to defending champion Klahowya 3-0 on Friday. This will be the second time the Wildcats and Bulldogs have met this month, with the Cats defeating the Bulldogs 3-0 in the District Four Championship game on November 4th.