Montesano Places Third as a Team at 1A State Wrestling Championships
The Montesano High School wrestling program had its best state placing in five years, finishing third overall in the 1A classification at Mat Classic XXXII. The Bulldogs, who had 15 state participants, saw six of its wrestlers place at the state championships, which were held February 21-22 at the Tacoma Dome with junior Ty Ekerson […]
