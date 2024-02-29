Montesano City Council seat application window extended

A City Council seat in Montesano remains open, and the public has additional time to apply to fill it.

The City of Montesano noted on their website that the application period is now March 15.

Montesano residents have until March 15 to submit letters of interest to fill a vacant city council position.

The city is seeking candidates to fill the vacant term of City Council Position #6.

“Don’t miss your chance to be a voice for the community, apply today.” said the city.

That position initially became vacant when Mayor Tyler Trimble stepped into his new role and off of his council seat.

Anyone filling this position would serve through December 31, 2025.

Qualified candidates must be registered voters, over the age of 18, and have resided in Montesano for at least one year before being installed.

The Montesano City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7pm.

Council members receive a monthly stipend of $400.

Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to CFO/Clerk Gretchen Sagen at 112 N. Main Street, Montesano, WA 98563 or [email protected] by March 15, 2024.

For more information, contact CFO/Clerk Sagen at (360) 249-3021, ext. 109