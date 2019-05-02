Mocrocks may see “bonus” clam dig this month

Razor clam digging in Mocrocks has been tentatively set for later this month.

The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife say that a “bonus” razor clam dig could be coming to our area.

State shellfish managers have tentatively set an opening for three days, May 18-20, on Mocrocks only.

Final approval will depend on toxin tests and expect to officially announce if the dig will proceed about a week before the opening said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the department.

The dig is proposed for the following dates, low tides and beaches:

May 18, Saturday, 6:58 a.m.; -1.4 feet; Mocrocks

May 19, Sunday, 7:41 a.m.; -1.6 feet; Mocrocks

May 20, Monday, 8:23 a.m.; -1.6 feet; Mocrocks

“After careful evaluation of the season’s clam harvest, we are happy to announce that healthy clam populations on Mocrocks beach support another dig,” said Ayres.

From WDFW:

In order to ensure conservation of clams for future generations, WDFW sets tentative razor clam seasons that are based on the results from the annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering how many clams have been harvested so far. WDFW authorizes each dig independently after getting the results of marine toxin testing.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach; 2018-19 licenses are no longer valid for this dig. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license (starting at $9.70) to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.