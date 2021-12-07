Public Memorial Service scheduled for AFD Engineer/Paramedic Chad Mittleider

A memorial service has been planned for Aberdeen Fire Department Engineer/Paramedic Chad Mittleider.
The Aberdeen Fire Department issued a notice that a service has been scheduled for the local first responder.
Mittleider passed away on December 2, 2021.
According to the release, Mittleider served the Aberdeen Fire Department for 22 years.
“He was a valued member of the department who served with professionalism and compassion. His contributions to the department, the fire service, and the community are numerous and his legacy of selfless service will not be forgotten.”
Engineer/Paramedic Mittleider’s public memorial service will be held on January 15, 2022 at the Aberdeen High School Auditorium located at 410 N. G Street, Aberdeen WA, at 1 pm.
More information about his memorial service will be announced as details become available.
“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”