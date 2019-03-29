Missing Person may be in Grays Harbor

A missing person was seen in Grays Harbor and the public is asked to report any additional sightings.

78-year-old Joann W Nelson was reported missing out of Bellingham, and was found to have spent the night at a hotel in Ocean Shores on March 26.

A resident reported possibly seeing Nelson walking on Polson Camp Road on March 27 around 3:30 PM and her abandoned vehicle was found on US 101 at milepost 95.5 . Her phone was tracked and it showed her phone was in the area, although due to the remote area and the lack of cell towers there is very low accuracy.

A search and rescue mission was started including ground searchers, blood hounds and vehicles, and a military helicopter was scheduled for a training mission and agreed to fly over the area with a heat seeking camera.

As of March 29, Nelson has not been located. The search will continue today.

Nelson was last seen wearing a dark colored windbreaker, shirt, pants and carrying a dark backpack. Nelson is bi-polar and is off her medication. **Nelson now has grey hair**

If seen please call dispatch at 360-533-8765.