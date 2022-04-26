MG Bargewell Memorial Delta Park has dedication day; additional donations needed

Plans for the Delta Park in honor of Hoquiam native Major General Eldon Bargewell are moving forward, but the public has the opportunity to assist in helping it come to fruition.
In an update to the Hoquiam City Council, Jason Fry, former Hoquiam Middle School Principal and Chair of the committee behind the project spoke on the timeline and needs of the project.
According to Fry, since the last update to the city at the inception of the park, the committee has been able to raise over $256,000 of their original goal of $300,000. Fry said that unfortunately the total cost of the park will be more than they initially projected due to inflation .
Despite this change in costs for construction materials, Fry says that the project is still progressing.
The park, located along Emerson Avenue, will be officially named “MG Bargewell Memorial Delta Park” in honor of Major General Eldon Bargewell, a 1965 Hoquiam High School graduate and decorated Army veteran.
At the site, the plans are to erect a statue of Eldon and three plaques showing “his service to our country, his leadership and the honors he earned, including the Distinguished Service Cross (our nation’s second highest award for valor), 6 bronze stars (3 with V for valor and 3 for his service), and 4 purple hearts”.
The dedication and unveiling of a statue at the park in honor of MG Bargewell is planned for just over a year from now on Armed Forces Day, May 20, 2023.
Work on the site is planned to begin in the next month or two when the ground in the park can dry out.
Fry told the council that community donations are still being accepted, and added that currently there is a dollar-for-dollar match on donations.
Donations can be made to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation or through the foundation website.
Donate by mailing a check to:
Grays Harbor Community Foundation
c/o MG Eldon Bargewell Memorial
707 J Street
Hoquiam, WA 98550
Or online at:
https://www.gh-cf.org/online-donation/