Mentored pheasant hunt scheduled in Oakville on Nov. 4

October 16, 2023 8:29AM PDT
Photo from WDFW

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), alongside North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association and Pheasants Forever will host a mentored pheasant hunt on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Oakville. 

The event is open to youth and adult hunters who passed hunter education in 2023. 

Interested hunters can register for the event online; space is limited to 14 participants.

Hunters will meet at the Davis Creek Wildlife Area (2009 South Bank Rd., Oakville) at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4. 

All hunters must have a western Washington pheasant hunting license and are required to use non-toxic shot while hunting in the wildlife area. 

Pheasants Forever and North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association mentors will bring hunting dogs to aid participating hunters during the event, and lunch will be provided by Pheasants Forever Chapter 257.

Interested participants with questions about the event should contact Bill Montgomery (360-704-0094).

