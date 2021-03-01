Memorial scheduled for former South Beach paramedic Lt. Darlene Raffelson
Photo of Lt. Raffelson from obituary
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/centralia-wa/darlene-raffelson-9960001
A memorial for a former South Beach firefighter is coming this week, and while the event is closed to the public, there are ways the community can participate.
The South Beach Regional Fire Authority is asking the public to join them in remembering the life and service of Lieutenant Darlene Raffelson (ret.).
At retirement, Lt. Raffelson was with the Tumwater Fire Department, but had “a long and distinguished career” in the fire service beginning in 1978. She was a paramedic at South Beach Ambulance beginning in 1990, and joined the City of Tumwater in 1999.
“She worked many years as a Firefighter/Paramedic on Medic 5, serving Tumwater and Thurston County. She also served as Secretary-Treasurer for Tumwater Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2409. Raffelson earned the rank of Lieutenant and served as the Department Training Officer. Her career ended with a medical retirement in 2015, and she was later was diagnosed with duty-related cancer. Lt. Raffelson passed away at her home on Thursday, December 17, 2020.”
A Memorial Service with full line-of-duty death honors for Lt. Raffelson will be held:
1:00 p.m.
March 6, 2021
South Beach Christian Center
1360 WA-105, Grayland, WA 98547
Attendance is limited due to COVID restrictions. The Memorial Service will be live streamed—information about how to view the Service will be available before the Service.
Donations in memory of Darlene may be made to:
Tumwater Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 2409 OR South Beach Union Fire Fighters IAFF Local 3689
P.O. Box 14456 PO Box 1718
Tumwater, WA 98511 Westport, WA 98595
Following the memorial, a Fire Service Procession is scheduled featuring local fire apparatus and uniformed fire service members only. No private vehicles will be allowed.
Traffic congestion is expected in the area of the Procession, more information about the route and traffic control will be available before the Service.