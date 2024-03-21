Memorial date set for Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Gregory

The public is invited to a memorial for fallen Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Gregory.

According to an official release from Sheriff Darrin Wallace, Dep. Gregory passed away on the morning of March 6 at his home in Grays Harbor following a medical emergency.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced that a memorial will be held on Sunday, April 21st at 1 PM at the Montesano High School.

According to the announcement, weather permitting, the memorial will be held outside in the grandstands at Jack Rottle Field.

If the weather does not allow for an outside event, the memorial will be moved to the high school gymnasium with a reception to follow at the Montesano Middle School gymnasium.

The memorial is open to the public.

More information is said to be released by the Sheriff’s Office as the event is planned.

Hired on August 2, 2021, Wallace said that Dep. Gregory joined the Sheriff’s Office following 14 years of service in the United States Military.

“His dedication, professionalism, and service to our citizens has made Grays Harbor County a better and safer place for all who lived and visited here.” said Wallace.

Dep. Gregory is survived by his wife and 4 children.

Wallace added, “The Sheriff’s Office and its members are grief-stricken by this event, and we ask the community to keep Deputy Gregory’s family in your thoughts and prayers but respect their privacy at this time.”