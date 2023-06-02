Members sought for waterfowl advisory group

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is accepting nominations to a community advisory group that advises the Department on waterfowl management issues.

“We’re looking for new roster members with diverse backgrounds and ties to waterfowl who can effectively present their views on waterfowl management to WDFW and the public,” said Kyle Spragens, WDFW waterfowl section manager. “This group provides important input on waterfowl hunting regulations, public lands access, and wetland enhancement projects funded by the state duck stamp.”

WDFW Director Kelly Susewind will appoint members to the WDFW Waterfowl Advisory Group (WWAG) for three-year terms beginning Aug.1, 2023.

The advisory group (WWAG) was formed by WDFW in 2003 to increase citizen involvement in the management of Washington’s waterfowl resources.

This group has up to 20 members from a broad representation of waterfowl hunters throughout the state.

At their meetings they provide advice to the department on a variety of topics, including planned expenditures of state migratory bird stamp revenues on wetland enhancements and acquisitions, waterfowl seasons and regulations, public access, and other topics.

The application deadline is June 30 at 5 p.m.

To apply, fill out the application available on the WWAG website.

“We carefully consider recommendations from our advisory groups,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “We value the experience that members bring to the table, and we want advisory groups to represent the diversity of interests that Washingtonians have about wildlife management statewide.”

Completed applications can be submitted to Spragens via electronic or postal mail:

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

ATTN: Kyle Spragens

P.O. Box 43141

Olympia, WA 98504

[email protected]

The WDFW Waterfowl Advisory Group holds at least one single-day meeting each year. Members are eligible to be reimbursed by WDFW for travel expenses to attend meetings.

Interested candidates may email Spragens or call 360-791-1933 for more information about WWAG Advisory Group members’ responsibilities.