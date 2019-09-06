Meetings regarding Willapa Bay fishery coming this month
Meetings have been scheduled on Willapa Bay salmon management.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a release saying that they will review the Willapa Bay salmon management policy during two upcoming meetings this month of the Willapa Bay salmon advisory group.
The meetings are open to the public and will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the agency’s regional office at 48 Devonshire Road in Montesano.
According to WDFW, the Willapa Bay policy is designed to help restore natural salmon runs, reduce conflicts between commercial and recreational fisheries in Willapa Bay, and enhance the economic well-being and stability of the recreational and commercial fishing industry in the state.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the plan in 2015 after public input.
At the meetings, state fishery managers will assess the outcomes of the policy, based on relevant data, said Chad Herring, WDFW fish policy lead for the south coast.
The workshops include discussion with Willapa Bay salmon advisors and an opportunity for public comment.
“These salmon fisheries are incredibly important to the Willapa Bay community,” Herring said. “We want to hear what the public has to say about the implementation and performance of the policy.”
More information about the policy and meetings can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wbsag/.
The policy is on the Fish and Wildlife Commission’s agenda in October. Commission meeting times and agendas can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.