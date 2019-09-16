Meet & Greet regarding BHP potash facility on Wednesday
A public meet and greet this week will look at what a potash facility could mean for Hoquiam
On Wednesday, September 18 at Jitterhouse, BHP officials will be on hand to discuss the proposed potash export facility on Port of Grays Harbor land in Hoquiam.
In 2017, BHP first held a public meeting to discuss a project which could bring approximately $440 million in investment and 8-10 trains a week to the area.
If Hoquiam is chosen as the preferred site for the potash facility, construction on the $440 million project is not scheduled to be completed for 3-4 years.
BHP says that with the project, 8-10 trains a week could come to the area, with 177 cars each. They would reach 8500 ft, or 1.6 miles long.
The event on Wednesday will run from 7:30-8:30am
All residents interested in hearing from and meeting with BHP to learn more are welcome to attend.