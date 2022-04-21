McCleary school looking for ideas on Strategic Plan

The McCleary School Board is asking for public input from that community on what the school district goals should be over the next five years as part of their Strategic Plan.
The Board of Directors said in an announcement that they want to hear what ideas the McCleary public has to help improve the local school.
Multiple meetings have been scheduled to hear from the community, both in-person and virtual over the coming week.
This includes the first in-person opportunity tonight at 6pm inside the school library.
