McCleary school looking for ideas on Strategic Plan

Apr 21, 2022 @ 7:02am

The McCleary School Board is asking for public input from that community on what the school district goals should be over the next five years as part of their Strategic Plan.

The Board of Directors said in an announcement that they want to hear what ideas the McCleary public has to help improve the local school.

Multiple meetings have been scheduled to hear from the community, both in-person and virtual over the coming week.

This includes the first in-person opportunity tonight at 6pm inside the school library.

Survey Link:  https://forms.gle/vm4dyVBBa3AGSZ6f9Time:

 

The links to the  Zoom sessions are:

Apr 26, 2022 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82772157379…
Meeting ID: 827 7215 7379
Passcode: 701583

Time: Apr 28, 2022 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82051435082…
Meeting ID: 820 5143 5082
Passcode: 549105

