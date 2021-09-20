      Weather Alert

McCleary School Board vacancies open for applications

Sep 20, 2021 @ 7:10am

The McCleary School District is looking to fill two vacancies on their school board.

In a post to the school’s website, they say that they are looking for residents within the district to replace Sarah Kinney and Teneille Carpenter.

Kinney represented District 2, while Carpenter held an At Large position.

Use the link, McCleary School Board / Director District Boundaries, to find Director District boundaries information. 

The Board will accept applications for appointment to this position until it is filled. The appointment for each of these positions will run until the next general election.

Time Commitment

Board members are expected to attend regular meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., along with any special meetings and work sessions. 

How to Apply

Determine initial applicant qualifications:

  • The applicant must be a registered voter AND 
  • The applicant must reside in the Director District they are seeking an appointment. 

Send a letter of interest that includes the following information: 

  • Physical address
  • The position you are seeking (District 2 or At Large)
  • The reason you would like to serve as a school board member for McCleary School District

Letters should be mailed to:

McCleary School District
Attention:  Shannon Ramsey
611 S Main St. 
McCleary,  WA  98557 

or emailed to Shannon Ramsey, Superintendent at [email protected]

If you have any questions, you may contact: Superintendent Shannon Ramsey at [email protected] or (360) 470-0063 or Board Chair Nicole Skeem at [email protected]

Resources

Serving on your local school board (Washington State School Directors’ Association)

Washington School Board Standards (Washington State School Directors’ Association)

For New School Directors (Washington State School Directors’ Association) 

 

