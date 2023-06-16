Marine terminal tours returning to the Port of Grays Harbor

For the first time in four years, the Port of Grays Harbor will be offering public tours of its working waterfront and industrial properties.

Founded in 1911, the Port of Grays Harbor is one of Washington State’s oldest port districts and Washington’s only deep-water port located directly on the Pacific Ocean.

Locally, the Port operates 4 deep-water marine terminals, the Westport Marina, Bowerman Airport, Grays Harbor ship assist services, waterfront access facilities, in addition to industrial and business parks throughout the County, covering more than 1,000 acres of industrial properties and an additional 1,200 acres of managed forestland.

The planned 90-minute tours will begin with a presentation on the Port and all of its facilities, followed by a behind-the-scenes bus tour of the Port’s marine terminals and industrial properties.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these tours again to the community,” shared Director of Government & Public Affairs Kayla Dunlap. “We look forward to sharing all of the great things happening at our docks and how the Terminal 4 Expansion Project will transform the Port and our community for decades to come.”

Marine Terminal Tours will be held on:

Wednesday, June 28th: 5:30 – 7:00pm

Tuesday, July 18th: 5:30 – 7:00pm

Wednesday, August 16th: 5:30 – 7:00pm

Reservations are required, as space is limited. Call 360-533-9528 to reserve your spot.

Additional tour dates may be added in September.

Westport Walking Tour dates are also planned for later this summer and will be announced soon.