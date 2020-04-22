March Unemployment report for counties released, yet to show the effect of shutdowns
Grays Harbor, WA – The March unemployment report for Washington counties was released and it has yet to show the effect of shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate continued to drop and was tied with Yakima as the eighth highest in the state.
The rate fell to 6.8%, down from 7.1% in February.
It was also down from last March when the rate was 8.1%.
Pacific County was the seventh highest in the state with an unemployment rate of 6.9%.
That is up from their February rate of 6.6%, but down from last March when it was 8.2%.
The unemployment numbers are expected to rise due to the work stoppages caused by the Coronavirus.
|Grays Harbor
|February 2020
|March 2020*
|March 2019
|Labor Force
|29,442
|28,678
|29,114
|Total Employment
|27,366
|26,738
|26,749
|Total Unemployment
|2,076
|1,940
|2,365
|Unemployment Rate
|7.1%
|6.8%
|8.1%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted
|Pacific County
|February 2020
|March 2020*
|March 2019
|Labor Force
|8,554
|8,386
|8,254
|Total Employment
|7,988
|7,810
|7,580
|Total Unemployment
|566
|576
|674
|Unemployment Rate
|6.6%
|6.9%
|8.2%
*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted