Man with knife tased by Aberdeen Police who also shot at him
Aberdeen, WA – A man with a knife in the Aberdeen Police Department parking lot was shot at by Aberdeen Police; he was hit by a taser and not a firearm.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that today at about 2:00 p.m. the Aberdeen police department was involved in an officer involved shooting.
The Sheriff’s Office says a 28 year old man came into the Aberdeen Police Department parking lot, pacing back and forth and yelling.
They say Aberdeen officers exited the building to contact the man who was armed with a large knife.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man came towards the officers and “a taser and a firearm were deployed by the Aberdeen officers.”
Police say that it appears that the man was struck by the taser but not by the firearm.
They say officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect.
The suspect was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for further evaluation.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate had officers secure the scene and requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office will be leading the investigation with the assistance of the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team which is comprised of the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol.
Following standard procedures the involved officer who fired his weapon was placed on paid administrative leave.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the officer has approximately 26 years of law enforcement experience.
They say the investigation has just started and more details will be released as they become available.