Man with improvised explosives arrested in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Police Department shared details on a recent call where a local man was arrested after having improvised explosives.

According to the report, Aberdeen Officers received a call over the weekend from a mental health response team stating a male was claiming he had modified fireworks into explosives in the 600 block of West Wishkah Street.

When officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be improvised explosive devices, along with other items used to modify and or build improvised explosives in plain view of a hotel room.

The adjacent hotel rooms were evacuated and the man was detained for everyone’s safety.

A 51-year-old current Grays Harbor county resident was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail and later the Grays Harbor County Jail for Possession of Incendiary Devices pending review and formal charges by the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s office.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad responded and assisted in removing several viable devices from the room without incident.

During the investigation Hoquiam Police and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s office assisted with priority calls for service in the City of Aberdeen.

“We want to thank the persons who initially reported the incident as well as our partner law enforcement agencies for assisting us with other calls for service during the incident.

