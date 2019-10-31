Man in custody after reports of shots fired near McCleary
McCleary, WA – A man was booked into custody overnight after a domestic dispute led to possible gun shots.
According to Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson, the Sheriff’s Office was called just before 6PM on Thursday to the report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Sand Creek Road outside McCleary.
According to the report, GHSO was told that a man may have fired a gun at the victims who were sitting in a vehicle.
Those in the vehicle were not injured and left the area.
Neighbors in the surrounding area were evacuated from their homes while law enforcement searched for the suspect.
The regional Critical Response Unit responded to the scene to assist. The unit consists of law enforcement from Aberdeen Pd, Hoquiam PD, Montesano PD, Cosmopolis PD and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office. Washington State Patrol Troopers and the WSP aviation unit assisted in the investigation as well.
More than seven hours later, at approximately 1:15 AM, Johansson reports that the man surrendered to the Crisis Response Unit.
The man was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail for Assault 1st Domestic Violence.