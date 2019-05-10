Man flees from police; arrested for multiple felonies

A man is in custody after fleeing from police.

The Aberdeen Police Department says that they arrested a 55-year old Hoquiam man on Thursday after the man fled in the Olympic Gateway Plaza.

APD says that the suspect had eight domestic violence related felonies against him as well as a $200,000 warrant for his arrest. Information also suggested that he was in possession of a stolen black Ford Mustang, and he was possibly driving the vehicle into the Aberdeen area to meet another person who had a Domestic Violence Restraining Order issued against them through Grays Harbor Superior Court .

When the Aberdeen sergeant began watching for the vehicle he was told that a suspicious Mustang was in East Aberdeen, and as officers approached the man began to flee toward the Wal-Mart parking lot.

APD states that the suspect yelled that he was armed with a firearm, reaching for his waistband and telling the officers they were going to have to

shoot him.

A Taser was used on the man, but did not incapacitate the man and officers tackled the suspect, taking him into custody following a brief struggle.

The report states that both police officers and the suspect sustained minor injuries.

The man told officers he claimed to have a gun because he wanted them to kill him.

Mental health professionals were notified and the suspect was booked on the eight original felonies (on the warrant), as well as a new ninth felony DV Court Order Violation and Resisting Arrest.

Traffic in the area was blocked off for about 20 minutes during the apprehension.

APD issued their appreciation to a number of witnesses who assisted in providing statements at the scene.