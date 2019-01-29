Man arrested after tug boat in Hoquiam was prowled

A man was arrested after a tug boat was vehicle prowled.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that in the early morning hours of Monday, an officer noticed two men behind a closed business in the 400 block of 6th Street.

They say one appeared to be rummaging in the dumpster while the other attempted to ride away on a red bicycle.

The officer was familiar with the man on the bike as the 20-year old from Longview had been contacted several times earlier in the shift and at one point he was given a courtesy ride to the hospital regarding possible mental health issues.

During all the prior contacts the man was on foot and did not have a bicycle.

Police say the man admitted he had taken the bicycle from “a boat”.

Police noted one of the tug boats moored in the 700 block of Levee Street had been boarded and the cabin entered.

The suspect was detained and a knife was recovered from his pocket.

During the course of the investigation, officers verified the high-value bicycle he was riding and the knife in his pocket had been stolen from inside the vessel after the suspect had rummaged through the galley.

The suspect was transferred to the Grays Harbor County Jail on felony charges of vehicle prowling in the first degree and theft second degree.

The bicycle was returned to the owner and there was no damage noted to the vessel itself.