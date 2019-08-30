Man airlifted to Harborview after collision with tow truck
A man was airlifted to Harborview after he crashed into a tow truck yesterday.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Thursday morning at about 3:40 a.m. a 57 year old Hoquiam man was heading south on SR 109 in a 2007 Ford F150 about five miles from Ocean Shores near Burrows Rd.
The State Patrol says that the man then failed to yield to a tow truck which was stationary with a 2007 Honda Fit on its flatbed.
They say the F150 drove up the tow ramp and hit the Honda.
The drivers of the Honda and the tow truck were standing outside their vehicles at the time of the collision, but the tow truck driver, a 30 year old Ocean Shores man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.
According to the State Patrol, the Hoquiam man transported himself to the hospital and then he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.
Both the Honda and the F150 were totaled in the accident, and the road was blocked for an hour and a half.
The State Patrol says that drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the crash and the Hoquiam man was charged with failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.