Lowland Snow Possible Late Saturday night through Tuesday
According to the National Weather Service Seattle Office, cooler temperatures, low snow levels, and possible lowland snow are possible late Saturday night through Tuesday.
In a report, they say cool weather will continue into mid to late week – additional chances for lowland snow.
WEATHER AND IMPACT OUTLOOK
|Wed 01/20
|Thu 01/21
|Fri 01/22
|Sat 01/23
|Sun 01/24
|Mon 01/25
|Tue 01/26
|
|
|
|Lowland Snow
(late Sat night)
|Lowland Snow
|Lowland Snow
|Lowland Snow
|Likelihood
|
|None
|None
|Low
|Low
|Low
According to NWS:
|MODERATE Confidence
|
- Cooler Temperatures With Low Snow Levels: A mix of rain and snow is possible late Saturday night through Tuesday across the lowlands due to low snow levels and cool temperatures near the surface, which may impact travel.
| LOW Confidence
|
- Exact Snowfall Totals: Snowfall totals look generally light and under 1″ for most areas. However, snowfall totals may change as we move closer to the event.
|Forecast Details
|
- Saturday Night through Tuesday
- Overnight/morning temperatures near freezing in the lower 30s; highs in the lower 40s.
- Snow levels hovering around 500-1000 feet.
- A mix of rain and snow possible across the lowlands. Under the current scenario, snowfall totals look generally light and under 1″ for most areas with some melting expected.
There is a 25% chance of seeing greater than 1″ and around a 5% chance of seeing accumulations greater than 2″ in the interior. Higher snowfall totals are possible around western Whatcom county and areas near the Olympics and Cascades.
- Wednesday through Thursday
- Additional chances for lowland snow due ongoing cool temperatures and low snow levels.
- Friday
- Warmer temperatures, higher snow levels (around 3,000 feet) and rain across the lowlands.
