Low egg numbers this year have officials looking at Willapa Bay strategies
A meeting this month in Raymond will discuss the 2020 Willapa Bay Chinook release strategy.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a release saying that they are seeking public input on potential release strategies from Willapa Bay hatchery facilities next year, following egg collection at those facilities falling below expectations.
A meeting is scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Raymond Elks Lodge, located at 326 3rd St., Raymond, 98577.
At the meeting, WDFW staff will brief the public on Chinook salmon eggs take so far this year at the Forks Creek, Nemah, and Naselle facilities.
WDFW says that while they increased their goal for the total release of Chinook smolts from 6.15 million to nearly 8.7 million across these facilities earlier this year, season indications are that this new goal will not be met.
“We want to work with the public to determine the best possible release strategy for the Willapa Bay area moving forward,” said Chad Herring, WDFW fish policy lead for the south coast.
This meeting will take place separately from additional public meetings addressing the Willapa Bay salmon management policy, which is currently undergoing a comprehensive review.
The next meeting to discuss that policy is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Raymond Elks Lodge.