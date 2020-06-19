Louie Figueroa dies at age of 68
Photo from Summit Pacific Medical Center and modified by KXRO
Former Grays Harbor Public Hospital District No. 1 Commissioner Louie Figueroa has died.
Summit Pacific Medical Center announced that Figueroa died peacefully at home with his family at his side June 8th at the age of 68.
In May, it was announced that Figueroa would resign from the board as of July 1, 2020.
In his letter of resignation Mr. Figueroa stated, “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the District for over 15 years. I am proud of the people and leadership that have built a hospital, vision, and wellness center that will serve our community for generations to come.”
Figueroa had served the hospital board as work was done to bring a new hospital and wellness center to Elma, WA and a new medical clinic to McCleary, WA.
In a release, SPMC shared that Figueroa’s interest in the medical field began as an EMT volunteer fireman in Renton, WA.
“He would soon join the United States Navy and work as a hospital corpsman. Following the Navy, Louie would attend the University of Washington under the Physician Assistant program. Graduating in 1986, he would continue on to practice Family Medicine. He worked his most recent job as a Physician Assistant for the Washington State Department of Corrections at Stafford Creek Correctional Center.
In his many years working in the medical profession, Figueroa believed that the two most important qualities to be acquired by any healthcare organization are quality care and customer service. He urged the hospital district leadership to not only grow in volume but to keep short response times for patients in need.
Figueroa stated “We need to continue the services of our outpatient clinic to serve those who may not have the resources to go anywhere for their medical care. We want to be the “Medical Home” for more people in the District and continue to meet their needs with quality efficient medical care.”
“We will remember the joy and life he brought to this organization and our community.” says Summit Pacific Medical Center CEO, Josh Martin. ““His work was instrumental in making Summit Pacific a trusted partner in health and well-being for our community. Louie’s work and spirit will continue on through all of us here at Summit.”
A dedication plaque will be placed in the Summit Pacific Quality Department, honoring Figueroa’s 15 years of service to the District and commitment to quality of care and patient safety. The family plans to hold a memorial service in the month of August.