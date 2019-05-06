Loose boat causes accident that sends motorcyclist to the hospital

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital for his injuries after a three vehicle accident was caused by a loose boat.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Saturday at about 4:00 p.m. a 23 year old Naselle man was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado pulling a boat, heading north on Highway 101 about four miles south of South Bend.

The State Patrol says the boat fell off the trailer and landed in the southbound lane.

They say a 33 year old Vancouver man who was heading south on a 2016 Harley hit the boat and an 84 year old Ocean Park woman in a 2017 Ford Edge, who was also heading south, tried to avoid it, but hit the side of the boat as well.

The Vancouver man was transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital for his injuries.

The State Patrol says the 84 year old woman and a 78 year old woman who was her passenger were not injured but they were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was impacted on the highway over two hours.