Log truck accident sends one to hospital

An accident south of Cosmopolis involving a semi truck sent a man to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Friday morning at about 9:30 a.m. a 50 year old Elma man was heading North on Highway 101 in a 2009 Kenworth tractor towing a log trailer.

They say the truck failed to negotiate a sharp corner.

The trailer went into the ditch on the right side of the road causing to logs to come off and the cab landed on the passenger side.

The State Patrol says the truck slid and hit a concrete block which caused it to spin and face south.

The truck and the trailer came to rest in the northbound ditch and the road was not blocked.

The man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

The State Patrol says the cause of the accident was going too fast for the conditions.