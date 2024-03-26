Local SkillsUSA students take home two state gold medals; Keara Burns and Henry Nelson set for Nationals

The Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA returned from the Washington State SkillsUSA State Conference and Skills Championships with state champions and several other awards.

The event took place March 21st through the 23rd.

State Champions from the weekend events will advance to Nationals that will be held in Atlanta, GA June 24th through 28th.

According to SkillsUSA Advisor Chuck Veloni, making a return trip to Atlanta is three-time national medalist in Residential & Commercial Appliance Technology, Keara Burns.

Keara, a senior, won her third consecutive state title in this contest. The RCAT competition involved brazing skills, appliance troubleshooting, and an industry standards test.

Joining Keara in Atlanta this year will be Bobcat junior and state Gold Medalist, Henry Nelson. Henry competed in Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning. Henry’s competition involved brazing skills, refrigeration troubleshooting, and an industry-standards test.

In addition to those state titles, taking a gold medal in Jr. High Pin Design is Miller Jr. High 7th grader, Kalliyan Robinett Sith. Kalliyan competition included designing and presentation of a state pin.

Aberdeen also had two Silver Medalists; Bobcat senior Charlie Ancich took second in HVAC, while classmate,, senior Ethan Larocque took second in RCAT.

Three Bobcats took home Bronze medals. They were senior Grady Springer in Electrical Construction Wiring, junior Marc Avila in RCAT, and junior Hunter Gulke in HVAC.

Isai Renteria was also one of two Aberdeen students who were hired by Boeing, who had a tremendous presence at the SkillsUSA State Championships. The other Boeing hire is Bobcat senior Asher Holen. Both Isai and Asher, received and excepted job offers that will focus on their electrical wiring skills. They will both begin employment after graduation.

Other students who competed at the state were:

Sophomore Cordell Roberts – Carpentry

Senior Fernando Saloman – Carpentry

Junior Spencer Hill – Electrical Construction Wiring

Junior Trevon Ramos – Electrical Construction Wiring

Junior Felix Bramstedt – HVAC

Junior Aimee Farrar – Automotive Service Repair

Junior Brian Beaver – Automotive Service Repair

Senior Riley Brix – Automotive Service Repair

Junior Aiden Martin – Automotive Service Repair

Junior Trevin Stewart – Automotive Maintenance & Light Repair

Also, Aberdeen Advisor and Automotive Instructor, Travis Wheeler, received the CTE Champions Award for influential and proactive advocacy of Career and Technical Education.

To help raise funds for two competitors and two advisors to attend and compete in Atlanta, GA at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Conference and Skills Championships, the Aberdeen chapter of SkillsUSA will be hosting the 16th annual Cowboy BBQ on Tuesday, May 14th from 6 PM to 7:30 PM.

To make donations, or to purchase tickets for the BBQ, please contact Aberdeen High School at 360.538.2040