Local roads on “most dangerous” motorcycle routes

A local stretch of road was included in a new list about the most dangerous motorcycle rides in Washington.

In a new list by Chris Davis of Davis Law Group, he lists the 123-mile route from Olympia to Seaside, Oregon in the 10 most dangerous routes for motorcycle riders. The stretch of road runs through East Grays Harbor and heads down SR 101 through Pacific County.

Davis wrote the book Road to Justice: A Legal Guide to Motorcycle Accident Claims, which he states is intended to help injured victims who have been injured in motorcycle accidents in Washington.

Davis states that the road has had four injury collisions and two non-injury events in three years, the ocean route is much safer than some of the other rides that top this list, but has a history of accidents.

The study compared some of the most popular rides for motorcyclists on motorcycleroads.com with Washington State Patrol collision data regarding motorcycle-involved crashes in Washington from 2016 through 2018, ranking the routes based on number of collisions and severity.

Topping the list is the North Cascades Highway, stretching from Marblemount to Winthrop.