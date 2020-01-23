Local legislators and officials to hold Oakville Town Hall meeting
Oakville residents and those interested in learning more about current efforts to assist the Oakville School District have an opportunity to hear from local legislators next week.
Oakville Superintendent Rich Staley tells KXRO that the public is invited to a Town Hall Meeting at the Oakville High School Commons at 6 pm on Thursday, January 30.
During this event, the discussion will focus on the future of Oakville Schools, as well as gain a perspective of where the legislature is headed this session.
19th District Senator Dean Takko and Representatives Jim Walsh and Brian Blake will be in attendance, according to Staley, to help discuss what the future of our area and the state may be looking like.
Staley will also discuss the upcoming Levy and Bond issues that we are asking the public to vote on.
Refreshments will be provided.